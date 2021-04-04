SAN ANTONIO - Baking is pretty much in Kayla Mata’s blood.

“When I was little my grandma would go to different ballrooms all over the West Side, Southside to set up for quinceañeras, weddings and all of that,” Mata says.

Now she owns and operate Sunshine Bakery on San Antonio’s East Side, a bakery that’s rested in this neighborhood for over 40 years. Mata has worked in bakeries at bigger companies, but she’s always preferred her family’s bakery.

“At a panaderia, I like it more. You put more of your heart into it, you get to mess with the ingredients,” Mata says.

She created something that’s not typically offered at panaderias — vegan pan dulce.

“People come and be like, ‘I haven’t had conchas in like five years and I came over here cause everybody talks about them, and like, this is so good – I’m so happy that I get to eat this again. It makes me feel like I’m little again. It makes me feel like I’m at my abuelita’s again,’” Mata says.

Mata believes this is a way where Mexican traditions can stay alive while still respecting people’s diets and lifestyle.

For over 40 years, Sunshine Bakery has served a community that has been plagued by poverty and crime, but one thing Mata has learned from her grandparents who once owned this spot is to give back. She does this with a food pantry right by the bakery’s front door.

“The pantry was my way wanting to give back to a community that has kept us in business for so long,” Mata says. “Just anybody less fortunate off of the street can come and grab it because that’s what my family has always been about.”

Mata has owned the business for the last four years, but there’s another important lesson she has learned is that there’s more than one way to nourish a community.