ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County church, teamed up a with city commissioner and the state to offer up free COVID-19 vaccines.

In all, 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were made available for the event



The church held the event in its parking lot

People gathered at Kingdom Church for Easter Sunday, and the church taking safety precautions to ensure a safe mass.

“We have a number of COVID-19 protocols in place, and we are practicing social distancing as best as we can,” said Pastor Daron W. Dixon.

While church services were held Sunday, the parking lot operated as a vaccination site. Throughout the day the state working with the church and Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill to offer 400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Hill said this was a great opportunity to reach a a large number of people in the area, with several churches nearby on this holiday.

“Diverse crowd is what we are looking for in the Pine Hills community,” Hill said. “With Resurrection Sunday with such great loss for many of our families members in this community, this a day of hope.”

Trena Wilson attended the Easter Sunday service and then walked over to get her vaccine.

“I was ecstatic when I fond out it was Johnson & Johnson, only one vaccine and I am good too go," Wilson said. "It was a great Easter Sunday."