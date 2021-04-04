SAN ANTONIO — Mark Outing loves nourishing the East Side of San Antonio.

“I’ve been showered with gifts from the lord that I’m undeserving of,” Outing says. “I’ve always considered myself a channel of blessings, it’s all his, it belongs to him, and he allows us to distribute it at his wil,l and try to continue to do that with the community.”

He does it through his burger joint Mark’s Outing, which is east of Downtown San Antonio. He also nourishes this community, which is plagued by poverty and gentrification, in many other ways like his donation station in front of the register.

“Outskirt of our church… it’s products and clothing, food to support a ministry in Lebanon and Nepal,” Outing says.

Outing’s strong relationship with God is evident in his speech, which is why he’s always closed on Sundays, but he opened the doors on Easter to discuss his most recent blessings.

“We was really excited to get a call from Baylor, them being interested in having some of Mark Outing’s food and we was really excited about it,” Outing says.

The East Side burger joint delivered the food to the Baylor squad, which made it to the Elite 8 in the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Mark’s Outing is typically busy, but the traffic was much heavier because of the tournament that was taking place down the road.

“Actually yesterday I was able to sit down and have a discussion with a couple of Arizona fans,” Outing says. “I mean we’ve had people from South Carolina, we’ve had some UCONN fans so it’s been tremendous.”

Folks even stopped by after their team was eliminated like Baylor guard Jordyn Oliver.

“Oh she was very grateful, she seemed excited, I mean they are not in the tournament anymore, but you couldn’t tell by her smile by being with her family and her friends,” Outing says.