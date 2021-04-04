The stage is set for two titanic showdowns in the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball championship matches.

What You Need To Know On Sunday, Arizona will square off against Stanford for the NCAA Women's Basketball championship





Gonzaga and Baylor will battle for the NCAA Men's Basketball championship on Monday





Undefeated Gonzaga kept their streak alive after beating No. 11 UCLA on a buzzer-beater in overtime



Regardless of which powerhouse women's basketball team wins the title, the Pac-12 conference will see its first championship since 1992

Sunday will see the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats, fresh off an upset over freshman phenom Paige Bueckers and No. 1 UConn, take on the No. 1 Stanford Cardinals, who prevailed over South Carolina in the Final Four — a Pac-12 fight for the title, the first time the conference will see a champion since 1992.

On the men’s side, after a stunning buzzer-beating, barn-burner win Saturday over No. 11 UCLA to keep their undefeated season alive, No. 1 Gonzaga will take on No. 1 Baylor, who routed No. 2 Houston to advance to their first national title game since 1948.

It’s not often the undisputed two best teams face off against one another in the NCAA tournament — over the last two seasons, Baylor has lost only six games; Gonzaga, only two.

After a long wait, fans will be treated to the powerhouse matchup they were denied in December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the highest stakes in the sport on the line.

Men's National Championship: Gonzaga vs. Baylor

How close did this premiere powerhouse matchup come to not happening? A buzzer-beater with less than 1 second on the clock in overtime.

At the end of overtime — in a game that featured 15 ties and 19 lead changes — down two points, UCLA’s Johnny Juzang missed a floater, got his own rebound, and tied the game up at 90 with a little over 3 seconds to go.

Gonzaga advanced the ball to freshman sensation Jalen Suggs, who pulled up from just beyond half-court — and he called game.

The shot banked in, the Gonzaga coaches and players cleared the bench and stormed the court, and UCLA’s Cinderella run to the Final Four ended right then and there.

The shot, and the game itself, received accolades from basketball’s finest — including “the King” LeBron James himself.

I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

That was crazy !! Hellevu Game👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 4, 2021

What a game!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 4, 2021

“It was nuts. I still can’t speak,” Suggs said. “I have a million things going on in my head. I just can’t believe that it happened.”

"I've always wanted to run on the table like Kobe or @DwyaneWade to celebrate."@zagmbb Freshman Jalen Suggs just hit the shot of a lifetime!#FinalFour | #UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/Jw5wAtLiHv — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) April 4, 2021

“We were lucky enough to hit a 50-footer,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “So it helps when you have a magical, special guy like Jalen, special at the end of games.”

“I knew when he shot it it was going in.” 👌



Mark Few on Jalen Suggs’ game-winner. @ZagMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/rNBTyHn8Is — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2021

But UCLA, along with Juzang, who could be the NBA’s first Asian American lottery pick, received his fair share of props as well from noteworthy alumni, and even rival USC.

Tough way to lose, gut punch, but so proud of Mick Cronin and the @UCLAMBB.. Things to build upon.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 4, 2021

Y’all competed so well fellas!!! Love! #8Clap — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) April 4, 2021

@UCLAMBB We were planning on trolling you when you lost, but don’t have the heart for it after that.



Helluva game. 👏 pic.twitter.com/mxg4b9g863 — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) April 4, 2021

Can’t imagine what that locker room must be like for those guys after the loss but UCLA and their entire program should be incredibly proud. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 4, 2021

Many fans – including the King himself – called it the greatest game ever.

One of the best games I’ve seen in a very long time!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

What a great game. Fantastic effort by UCLA but a classic example of survive and advance. Jalen Suggs keeps the unbeaten season alive. Nothing like March Madness. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 4, 2021

Take it from someone who has been watching college basketball since when the two handed set shot was popular, this was one of the best played and most exciting games I have ever seen. Down to the final shot. I’m rarely speechless but... — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 4, 2021

“At the end of it, you could tell how both staffs and all the players reacted that it was an all-timer,” Few added.

But not everyone felt the same way.

“I’d say no because we didn’t win,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.

Gonzaga’s undefeated bid to win the title, the first since Indiana in 1976, is still in play Monday.

Women's NCAA Championship: Arizona vs. Stanford

No matter who wins on Sunday, the Pac-12 conference will emerge with its first championship in decades – and the winning coach in 1992 will be right there in 2021 to try and bring it home once again: Legendary Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer.

"I’m really proud of the Pac-12 to have two teams in the national championship game," the Hall of Famer said. "You know, this is not something that a lot of people could have imagined ... 10 years ago, 15 years ago, 20 years ago. And it’s really, really exciting."

Stanford was last in the title game in 2010, losing to UConn in the Alamodome — the same building the Cardinal will be playing in on Sunday night. The conference became the Pac-12 a year later after expansion. The league has had six different schools in the Final Four since 2013, but none reached the title game until Friday night when both Stanford and Arizona advanced.

“In the Pac-12 we’ve been saying all along we have the best teams in the country and to have two Pac-12 teams speaks for itself,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “Stanford won the Pac-12 championship and we were second. Both of us in the Final Four and championship game, it means a lot for our conference.”

Barnes and VanDerveer are close, with the Arizona coach considering the Stanford stalwart a mentor dating back back to when she was a player for the Wildcats.

"She’s someone who will always be honest, and it’s never honesty to benefit Stanford," Barnes, who won a WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm in 2004, said. "She’s someone who wants to support you. She’s very secure and wants to help women develop and wants to grow the game."

"She’s an advocate for women’s basketball and I have the most respect for her," Barnes said of VanDerveer.

To get to Sunday night’s game the Cardinal held on to beat South Carolina 66-65 on a basket by Haley Jones with 32 seconds left Friday night. After Jones’ shot but the Cardinal up, Stanford survived two last-second misses by the Gamecocks.

Arizona didn’t need any last-second karma to beat the Huskies 69-59. Wildcats All-America Aari McDonald scored 26 points and the team played stifling defense to put the clamps on UConn

“No one thought we’d win, no one thought we’d be here,” Barnes said. “We don’t care. We believed in each other. We believed, our team believed.”

McDonald has been a huge reason why. The 5-foot-6 guard, who is lightning quick, is one of the rare two-way players in the game who can impact contests on both ends of the court.

Sunday night’s game will pit two teams from west of the Mississippi against each other for the first time since 1986.

Barnes became the fourth Black woman to lead a team to the championship game, joining C. Vivian Stringer, Carolyn Peck and Dawn Staley.

Pokey Chatman guided LSU to the Final Four in 2005 and 2006.

“It just means the world. I think I represent a lot of different things, but representation matters, opportunities matter. When we’re given opportunity, we can flourish,” Barnes said. “I was given an opportunity by an (athletic director) that believed in a young coach that had only been coaching five years. This is only my fifth-year as a head coach. I was a five-year assistant, a 13-year pro.

“Someone believed in me, saw something in me that maybe I didn’t even see in myself at the time.”

There have also been two Black men to have guide teams to the women’s Final Four. Quentin Hillsman led Syracuse to the title game in 2016 and Winthrop McGriff took Cheney to the national semifinals in 1984.

Only 13 Black women were head coaches at Power Five programs this season. Barnes said there is a perception that female Black coaches are just recruiters since a majority of their players are Black.

“We can recruit but we’re not only recruiters,” Barnes said before offering advice to other Black female coaches “Don’t allow yourself as a female, as a black female, to be pigeonholed into one thing. Learn, work on your trade, study, pull someone else along as a woman, as a woman of color. Aspire big, do big things. Don’t let yourself be pigeonholed in one thing.”

Both games have the making of an epic 48 hours of championship basketball.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.