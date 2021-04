Starting Monday, New York State will lift the 11 p.m. curfew for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, pool halls, and gym and fitness centers.

All will be allowed to stay open past 11 p.m., howeverm the move does not affect bars and restaurants. Those will still have to close at 11 p.m., and catered events must finish by midnight.

Governor Cuomo says the state will continue reviewing those curfews and will likely have more information later in April.