ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s Easter Sunday and for many families around Central Florida, that means an early church service or some egg hunting around the house.

But this holiday weekend is also a major one for tourism, the Easter weekend combined with spring break is expected to be one of the busiest over at Orlando International Airport since the pandemic began last March.

Early Sunday morning, long lines of travelers filled security checkpoints inside OIA as people travel through the Easter holiday to make their flights.

Airport leaders say they expect Sunday to be its busiest day of the spring break rush with more than 55,000 people departing just on Easter Sunday, predicting 1.9-million passengers to depart from the airport here through spring break overall. That’s a massive rebound for the airport and regional tourism overall, hit hard by the pandemic.

From Friday through Monday of the Easter holiday weekend, airport leaders say they’re expecting more than 207,000 people to depart from Orlando, compared to just 12,000 at this same time last year in the peak of COVID-related lockdowns.

Now, with new guidance from the CDC saying fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at a low risk to themselves, the interest from visitors wanting to visit the attractions or the beach may increase.

Sean Snaith, Director for the Institute for Economic Forecasting at UCF, said the CDC update and vaccines may boost tourism interest further but there are still pandemic limits in place.

“We also have to recognize there are still capacity limits at the parks, so we’re not completely back to normal by any stretch of the imagination but we’re certainly on the road there. And I think as 2021 continues to unfold, we’ll see this recovery in tourism further accelerate," Snaith said.

While international and business travel will likely take far longer to recover, Snaith said domestic travel is already on a strong path forward.

“I think there is a pretty strong recovery and rebound in tourism currently underway, even prior to the CDC," Snaith said. "And you know, there may be some people where this was a final hurdle that allowed them to feel good about making that trip that they may still have been hesitant to do."

OIA airport leaders credit the rebounding interest in flights to and from central Florida to vaccine accessibility nationwide, optimism from airlines as well as new travel destinations being offered, including the new Honolulu route.

For those who do decide to travel domestically after being fully vaccinated, the CDC has said while you don’t need to be COVID-19 tested or quarantine upon arrival, you do still need to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands regularly when you do travel.