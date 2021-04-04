With state curfew restrictions being lifted, Batavia Downs is extending its operating hours Monday.

The casino will begin a new schedule, opening 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

If you plan on going, you'll have your temperature taken, and you have to wear a face covering.

The president and CEO of Batavia Downs is expressing gratitude toward to state for allowing the expansion hours, and is also reminding anyone in need of employment that there's a job fair coming up April 7.