OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — In Osceola County, A county commissioner teamed up with high schoolers to pass out hundreds of boxes of food to those in need Saturday at Archie Gordon Memorial Park.

What You Need To Know Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer teamed up with high schoolers Saturday to pass out food to people in need



The group gave out hundreds of boxes of food from Farm Share at Archie Gordon Memorial Park



Enough food was available to help 500 families

“Unfortunately we are in a general area of food insecurity during normal times, during the pandemic its exasperated we want to make sure here in Osceola County nobody suffers from food insecurity,” said Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer.

Cars lined up early Saturday morning, hundreds of boxes of food donated from Farm Share were loaded up into cars.

“It is Easter weekend so we came out to get help in this hard time,” said Ray Coolsie.

Coolsie, a father two had been without a job throughout most of the pandemic.

Many people in Central Florida are familiar with those struggles.

In February, Osceola County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 8.8%.

“It is hectic, its had its ups and downs have to fight through it and pull through it,” Coolsie said.

He is back to work now, but there are still thousands of people in need of help, something Saturday's event provided.

High school volunteers like Devonish Maragh helped make sure that donated Farm Share food got into the cars.

“It's good to help people, (it) puts a spot in my heart to see people happy,” said Maragh.

Janer said they had enough food to help 500 families, as people are celebrating this holiday weekend.

“Easter weekend, its so important everyone has food on the table so they can celebrate along with families, so just know help is available,” Janer said.