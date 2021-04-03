Virtual learning and changes in the school days have been tough on students of all ages. This pandemic has left more parents than ever, in the Capital Region, searching for some extra help for their kids so they don’t fall behind in learning.



The Mathnasium is a math tutoring center in Clifton Park, Niskayuana, and Guilderland. The Mathnasium’s Director of Enrollment Ryker Kelvin says the tutoring group more than doubled it’s enrollment number since the pandemic, seeing more students than ever before between it’s three centers in the Capital Region.

"Every new parent I talk to gets easier and easier to say, 'hey, your student’s not alone'," says Kelvin.



The Mathnasium says the in-person learning is essential to many students, and could be difficult for students to grasp distant learning. The group offers both in-person and online sessions, based on each family's comfort level with interactions during the pandemic.



However, over the past year, the pandemic has even left some parents taking on the role of teacher.



"Someone’s going to have their student doing distant learning, potentially not understanding it. So now they have this second job where they’re googling answers, it’s a lot to ask for families. And we’re able to really to take it and say, hey let us take it so you don’t have to be the math tutor," added Kelvin.



Each session for students looks different with specific material tailored for each individual child. The center focuses on students from second grade through senior year, helping every level of math.



"When a student comes the first time to Mathnasium we give them an assessment. We really want to see what fundamental skills or knowledge they’re missing, so we can help fill the gaps," says Kelvin.



But they also make learning fun. The group gives out prizes based on student’s accomplishments.



"They earn a star and then the stars can be accumulated and traded in for a ton of different prizes," he explains.



The Mathnasium making learning a little bit easier during a difficult year and tackling the toughest problems, together. Helping create a positive and safe in-person learning environment that is allowing their students to excel. Kelvin says many of the group’s students soar into honors classes and high grades.



"The students who were feeling feeling totally lost at the beginning of the school year now are set up for the honors," he adds.



The Mathnasium has locations in Westmere, Clifton Park, and Niskayuana. The business offers a free assessment for students, just visit the website.