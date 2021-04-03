NATIONWIDE— As more of us get vaccinated, many are hopeful for a quick return to normalcy. Over the holiday weekend, the Center for Disease Control is still urging people to take certain precautions.

The CDC advises spending Easter with people you live with. You can also partake in outdoor celebrations while staying six feet apart from those who live outside of your household. Of course, virtual get-togethers are another safe way to celebrate.

Things have changed since last year's Easter celebrations. If you are fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can celebrate in-person with people outside of your household, as long as they are also fully vaccinated. The CDC says you can celebrate indoors, and do not need to social distance or wear a mask in this case.

If you wish to celebrate Easter with loved ones who have not been fully vaccinated, the CDC advises limiting your guest list to one other household. As long as no one in that household has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, social distancing and masks are not needed.

Below are CDC suggestions on safely partaking in religious holiday traditions.

Looking for creative ways to hop into the Easter spirit? Consider some of these activities, too.

