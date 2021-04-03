M&K Island Hut owner Khadene Channer is trying to hold back tears. It’s an emotional day as she re-opened the doors to her restaurant.



"This is too much," said Channer as she wiped away a tear.



Last year, she had to pack up shop after the food hall she was doing business in closed due to the pandemic. Now things are cooking again in their new location at 230 4th Street in Troy.



"After being closed for three months and being able to open back up in the middle of a pandemic, I’m excited!" said Channer.



Excited to bring back all the flavors of Jamaica to the Collar City.

"It’s good to get support from the community to keep us alive because we are a family based business," said Channer.



The community support is keeping her busy as well as her family.



"I make every plate fresh," said M&K Island Hut Chef Armel Allah.



The M in M&K Island hut is short for Khadene husband name Armel. You can usually find him behind the scenes, throwing down in the kitchen.



"Our dreams align the same. Being a restaurant owner and a chef was my dream for as long as I can remember," said Armel.



They hope to continue bringing the taste of home to the Capital Region for years to come.



For menu specials, location, and hours of operation visit there Facebook page.