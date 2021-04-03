Starting Monday, a major step forward in navigating through COVID restrictions will take place as New York State will lift the 11 p.m. curfew for some businesses.

It affects casinos, movie theatres, bowling alleys, pool halls, gyms, and fitness centers. They will all be allowed to stay open past 11 pm.

However, this move does not affect bars and restaurants. They will have to close at 11 p.m., and catered events must finish by midnight.

Gov. Cuomo says the state will continue reviewing those curfews and will likely have more information later this month.