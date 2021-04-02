MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A small leak at a wastewater containment pond near Port Manatee is threatening to dump a million gallons of phosphate bi-product polluted water into Tampa Bay.

What You Need To Know Second leak at old phosphate facility



Current leak threatens to cause algae blooms, fish kill in Tampa Bay



Only trace amounts of polluted water have escaped the ponds, posing no health risks

This is the second leak at the old phosphate facility that shut down in 2003 after the company that owned it, Mulberry Corp., went bankrupt.

"I am heavily focused on maintaining just stack stability, and knowing, I'm worried about the next hour, not necessarily focused on what is a month down the road," said Jeff Barath with HRK Holdings, the company in charge of the site.

On Friday, crews are working to siphon off millions of gallons of wastewater from the old gypsum stack that is leaking.

It is one of several ponds that is used to filter phosphate bi-products over several years’ time.

HRK Holdings is diverting water to relieve pressure from the pond into a 28-acre backup pond.

Under all of the gypsum stacks at the former Piney Point facility is a system of thousands of feet of seams, constructed to seal pollutants from seeping out.

The seams under more than 70 acres of ponds at the site are now 18 years old.

Since last week when the leak was discovered, only trace amounts of polluted water have escaped the ponds, posing no health or safety risks.

Manatee County, although not in charge of the site, is closely monitoring the emergency work to drain polluted water out of the pond, and fix the leak.

"We are following what corrective measures are available to us," said Charles Hunsinger with Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources. "There is nothing there that we don't know what to do, and we are trying to move as much water off the property, of that particular pond, so the pressure is not there to increase the width of the seam"

Back in 2003, Florida's Department of Environmental Protection got approval to dump millions of gallons of treated wastewater from Piney Point miles out in the gulf.

The effort was to alleviate the pond's potential to overflow or cause leaks when the site closed.

Then in 2011, heavy rains caused problems at the site again.

The current leak at the old Piney Point site threatens to cause algae blooms and wide-scale fish kill in Tampa Bay should the wastewater, with a high concentration of nitrogen and phosphate bi-products, rush into Tampa Bay.