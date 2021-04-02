WAUKESHA, Wis. — At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it seemed like just about everyone was dusting off an old sewing machine to make masks. It turns out that effort may be sparking a longer-term trend.

At Sew Much More sewing shop in Waukesha, business has been booming over the past year and does not appear to be slowing down. Early on in the pandemic, many customers began getting machines repaired and investing in new supplies. Demand rose so much, store manager Wendy Rieves says they had a difficult time keeping up with supplies.

It is something that has just now begun to ease.

“Now that things are coming back into stock we feel more confident and it is less stressful,” says Rieves.

The need to make masks, combined with people having more time to explore hobbies over the past year, has likely contributed to more people coming into the store to learn more about sewing and go beyond just making masks.

“They have made masks for their family, relatives, neighbors, healthcare workers, now its an opportunity to take that new interest in sewing and maybe do something else with it. Been good for our business and for people,” says Rieves.

Rieves says demand for sewing machine repair has also been one of the biggest areas of growth in their business since 2020. ​