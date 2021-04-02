RALEIGH, N.C. — The Oak City's first Black-owned "selfie museum" is opening up this weekend.

It is located in Triangle Town Center in Raleigh near the Macy's entrance.

Berry Nash is the co-owner of Berry Bomb Selfie Spot. It is connected to her boutique Berry Bomb which highlights Black business owners.

The museum offers 20 different rooms for customers to take selfies. Tickets include an hour and a half inside the museum.

“Everybody has been so down because of the pandemic and in the house so the goal is to make everyone happy and smile and be alive again," Nash says.

For more information on times and tickets, visit their website.