ORLANDO, Fla. – Pfizer has released new findings showing its vaccine is 100% effective in adolescents ages 12 to 15.

What You Need To Know Pfizer releases new findings for vaccine trial



Company says vaccine 100% effective for children ages 12 to 15



Aleena Reddy, 13, took part in the Pfizer study in Orlando

​Dr. Michael Muszynski is a pediatric disease specialist, who’s been keeping a close eye on the vaccine developments.

“I was very happy to see the results, it shows that this vaccine is very effective,” Muszynski said.

Muszunksi says the Pfizer results are good for schools.

“When we are trying to make schools as safe as possible we still have to use masks and some distancing guidelines however if all the teachers are vaccinated and all the children are vaccinated that makes it even more likely that we can blunt the pandemic pandemics effect in school,” he said.

Aleena Reddy, 13, took part in a Pfizer study at CNS Health Care in Orlando. She’s excited to hear about the nationwide Pfizer results for children.

Back in February, Reddy said she got her first shot. She received her second one last month at CNS Health Care in Orlando.

“To know that I kind of helped that at least do a little work that make the chances of people my age get the vaccine more likely,” she said.

So far the FDA hasn’t granted emergency authorization for any vaccine in people under 16.