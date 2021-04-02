LEBANON, Ohio — Less than 20% of people with disabilities in the U.S. are employed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is why the Coffee Caravan in Lebanon wanted to help adults with disabilities, like Alex Gonzalez, learn the proper skills to get and keep a job.

What You Need To Know Coffee Caravan started as a food truck- serving coffee on the go and employing adults with disabilities to help



The shop just opened it's first storefront in Lebanon



Alex Gonzalez is one of the employees at the shop and is learning new skills everyday so he can continue to have a career beyond the coffee shop



The owners also hope the shop helps the community feel more comfortable interacting with people with special needs.

​​Gonzalez is learning how to make the perfect cup of coffee, thanks to a little help from his bosses.

Gonzalez has down syndrome, which has prevented him from keeping a stable job, but thanks to the Coffee Caravan, that’s not the case anymore.

“I work here," Gonzalez said. "I’m excited.”

“They struggle with keeping a job in the community not because they can’t do a skill," said Tony Mitchell, owner of Residential Community Care. "The ability is there to do a skill, but they’ve never fully been taught how to greet a customer appropriately.”

The coffee shop is part of a bigger program in Lebanon called Residential Community Care, founded by Mitchell. It focuses on giving adults with disabilities the most independent life they can lead.

“Those are the things that we saw as a big need for our individuals to maintain their employment in their community," Mitchell said.

That’s why Coffee Caravan was created.

“This is meant to be a stopping point," Mitchell said. "This isn’t meant to be their end all. For some people, it might be. But most importantly this is meant to allow them more opportunities to be a success in the community.”

For Gonzalez, it means a paycheck a few times a month

“When I work here, I get money and tips," Gonzalez said.

He continues using his people-pleasing skills to connect with customers, and has a little fun along the way

Mitchell hopes Coffee Caravan doesn’t just benefit his employees but also the Lebanon community.

“It’s the same with Alex’s shirts that says treat people like people," Mitchell said. "It’s purely, in our minds, an easy way to generate the conversation for the community to be able to interact more comfortably and confidently with individuals with special needs.”

There are hopes more people are comfortable interacting with people like Gonzalez.