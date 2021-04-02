LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Lake County High Schoolers will get the chance to get the vaccine in their own schools next week.

What You Need To Know Lake County will be opening COVID-19 vaccination sites at high schools in the coming week



Held at four different high schools, each will be open from 3-6 p.m.



The sites will reopen three weeks later to distribute second doses of the vaccine

Skyler Love, 19, is a graduate of Lake Minneola High School in Lake County.

“I graduated in 2019, so I’m a pretty close alumni from there,” he said.

He was glad to hear that soon his alma mater would become a vaccination site.

“I think it’s definitely gonna help people,” Love said.

Lake County schools superintendent Diane Kornegay said they were excited they could partner with the Department of Health to get vaccines to some high schools just as students age 16 and up will become eligible.

“So we’re taking advantage of Day 1,” she said.

Five different high schools, including Lake Minneola High, will be open for vaccines on different days next week.

The high schools will only be open for one day each from 3-6 p.m. for first doses next week and second doses three weeks later.

Upcoming locations and times:

Vaccines will be at Eustis High School April 5 from 3-6 p.m.; then for second doses on April 26.

Then at South Lake High School and Leesburg High School April 6 from 3-6 p.m.; second doses on April 27.

Then at Lake Minneola High School April 7 from 3-6 p.m.; second doses on April 28.

Then finally at Tavares High School April 8 from 3-6 p.m.; second doses April 29.

“Something the department of health wanted to do is get it closer to our kids and our employees,” Kornegay said.

She says the more staff and students they can get vaccinated, the fewer that will have to quarantine if there is a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Just for that stability of being able to continue instruction and learning is really critical,” she said.

The high schools are in central locations so students at other high schools can come and be vaccinated. The vaccination sites will be open to anyone and appointments won't be required.

“To provide more opportunities for those in the community who are still out looking for opportunities for vaccinations, so we’re gonna open it up,” Kornegay said.

Love said the high school vaccination sites make him feel like things are getting better with the pandemic.

“I think it’s pretty good," he said. "I mean, near me in my town will be vaccinated, and, OK, so that makes me feel a little bit safer."

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the Department of Health in Lake County to see how many vaccinations would be available at each site, but did not hear back from before publishing this story.

Kornegay said they indicated to her that they would have plenty of vaccination doses for everyone who shows up.