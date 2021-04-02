GREENSBORO, N.C. — After working in other jewelry stores for over 20 years, Jacob Wosinski opened Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry in 2017 in downtown Greensboro.

The name is a nod to his grandfather, Raymond, who was also a jeweler.

"I moved away from my grandfather when I was 16. So by the time I got into it, I didn’t live near him anymore, and he was getting old at that time and really wasn’t doing it anymore," Wosinski says.

He inherited his grandfather's tools, which he still uses to create custom pieces that he sells all over the country.

His national attention grew last year when he won an American Gem Trade Association Spectrum Award for a ring he made.

“It’s basically like winning an Oscar for the jewelry industry," he says.

Along with the award, he's featured in the group's national publication. He says the publicity is great, but he cares more about the credibility it gets him here locally.

It comes at the end of a year of uncertainty for many, but a great one for the shop.

Jacob Raymond saw more business in 2020 than in 2019.

“One of my clients had a big trip planned to Europe. So they’re like ‘Well I can’t do that, so I’m going to spend money on redoing my ring.' So I think since people couldn’t spend money on vacations and stuff like that they had money to spend on jewelry," Wosinski says.