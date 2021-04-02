WORCESTER, Mass. - The U.S. Department of Labor says more than 900,000 jobs were added across the county in March, that’s the most since August.

However, filling some of those positions hasn’t been easy. Restaurants in Central Massachusetts say they’re struggling to find people for open jobs.

Signs are hanging in windows across Central Massachusetts. Nick Panarelli, who owns Bucks Whiskey & Burger Bar on Green St. in Worcester, says when he used to post an open job, he’d get 40 applications, now he gets about 10.

“It just gives you slimmer pickings when you’re going through everything. Sometimes you luck out and there's just some good people that randomly show up and kind of hope for the best," Panarelli said.

At the Flying Rhino Cafe on Shrewsbury St., finding staff hasn’t been easy either.

“It's hard to find, and you have to really reach deep and think and try to network and try to get good people to work for you and you have to treat them right," said Paul Barber, owner of Flying Rhino Cafe.

A report from the U.S. Department of Labor says 916,000 jobs were added in the US last month. More than 170,000 of those jobs are in the restaurant industry, as COVID-19 restrictions are being relaxed.

"If you're a job seeker, it's a great time to be looking for work. We've seen a real uptick in employers looking to hire. I think we've really turned a corner when it comes to the pandemic," said Jeffrey Turgeon, Executive Director Mass Hire.

But Turgeon says even with the upward trend, some people aren’t ready to get back to work just yet.

“There is still some hesitancy from some folks to re-enter the job market with the health reasons and with COVID still there, they're waiting on their vaccines," said Turgeon.

Both Barber and Panarelli wonder if the extra unemployment benefits are keeping some workers sidelined.

“With the added government money, give some more pay than what we pay a dishwasher maybe or maybe not, you know, or it's close and they don't have to do anything," said Barber.

“I think obviously just human nature being what it is if you have extended benefits, it's a little bit easier, economically to kind of weather that storm," said Turgeon.

Turgeon says if people are looking for jobs there are virtual job fairs going on. He also adds the longer your are out of the workforce, the harder it can be to get back in.