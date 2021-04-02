GREECE, N.Y. — It’s a sport that’s captured generations of skaters, and for the first time since this pandemic began, you can now roller-skate indoors at Horizon Fun FX in Greece.

Horizon Fun FX is an iconic venue that’s entertained skaters and gamers of all ages for 39 years. The Battista Family from Chili couldn’t wait to hit the rink at Horizon.

“Last time we skated was probably just before COVID started and I am looking forward to going around in circles and roller-skating,” said Alyssa Battista.

“I said, ‘oh well, what else is there to do on spring break but go skating’ so we are excited to support a local business and get out here and have some fun,” said Lisa Battista.

There's 32,000 ft.² of fun at Horizon. You've got to love the retro vibe with the heart-pumping sound system and light show complete with disco balls.

Horizon owner Kim Smith is so happy to welcome families back. She grew up roller-skating. She has watched generation after generation skate here.

“I can’t see it in their body movements and their motions when they get on the floor. You can tell they are animated and happy. They say stuff to us at the window like, 'oh my gosh we are so happy you’re open... we’re so happy you’re back.' It is emotional for all of us,” said Smith.

Same goes for Horizon sales manager Heidi Young and her brother, general manager Brandon Hildemann. It’s all in the family at Horizon.

They're the next family to own the place when Kim Smith retires. Both worked here as teenagers.

“So all these years later, here we are. It's a family thing. We love what we do. It has been an emotional time for all of us. It is great to see everybody come back and the community welcoming us back with open arms. We hope to be here another almost 40 years in our community so we are going on a wing and a prayer and a lot of faith right now that we are rolling in the right direction,” said Heidi Young.

There are plenty of skate times available and laser tag. You must pre-purchase admission tickets online at HorizonFunFX.com.