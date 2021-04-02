CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bridgerton shattered viewing records on Netflix.

Millions of people, including Xylvia Withers, tuned in to watch the drama unfold on the show set in Regency London.

“That second week I watched it and watched it the whole day. Totally binged,” Withers says.

She felt a connection to the romance and elegance of the show, which included Charlotte’s namesake, Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz.

“That’s what really put it in my mind, ‘You know what? We need to do this in Charlotte. Charlotte needs to have Bridgerton,'” Withers says.

She owns Diamond Edge Photography, specializing in weddings, so she sent out invitations to Charlotte-area photographers to come to a Bridgerton-themed photo shoot and use it for marketing and promotions.

“We all love Bridgerton, so we wanted to make sure we stayed true to the story but just put our Charlotte spin on it,” Withers says.

More than a dozen photographers came to the photo shoot.

Bridgerton is set to start filming season two in spring 2021.