The United States Capitol Building is on lockdown due to an "external security threat," according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

U.S. Capitol Police says they responded to reports that "someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers."

"A suspect is in custody," USCP reports. "Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital."

Videos on social media from the scene show ambulances outside the building. One video shows a helicopter landing in front of the Capitol.

The Capitol sent out an alert: "The external security threat located at all of the US Capitol Campus Buildings continues, and there is still no entry or exit permitted at this time. You may move about within the buildings and underground between buildings. If you are outside, seek cover.”

Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

National Guard troops were seen heading to the Capitol.

#BREAKING: National Guard on the move at the U.S. Capitol after someone reportedly rammed 2 Capitol police officers with a car. What we know right now: https://t.co/pYpvp9kqrK pic.twitter.com/LlDnk5bP09 — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) April 2, 2021

A spokesperson for the National Guard told Spectrum News that they still had 2,300 guardsmen on duty in Washington, D.C. as of Friday, down from about 25,000 around inauguration day.

The majority of fencing put up for Inauguration Day has also been removed, allowing cars onto nearby streets. But Friday’s incident also happened at a road barrier that was used prior to Jan.6, meant to block daily traffic and admit members of Congress into the Capitol complex.

The National Guard’s spokesperson told Spectrum News that assessing the threat level at the Capitol in recent weeks has been the responsibility of the U.S. Capitol Police in combination with intelligence from the FBI. The National Guard’s role at the Capitol is to support the police force at their request, they said.

The incident comes nearly three months after rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election win. The rioting resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed on the incident and is actively monitoring the situation, according to a spokesperson.

The House and Senate are in recess, and lawmakers are not at the Capitol. President Joe Biden is at Camp David.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.