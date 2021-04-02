COLUMBUS, Ohio — More relief is on the way for American farmers after the United States Dept. of Agriculture announced a new program.

The USDA announced the Pandemic Assistance for Producers program in March, which makes $6 billion available for farmers under the new initiative.

Our new Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative will help get financial assistance to a broader set of producers, including to socially disadvantaged communities, small and medium sized producers & farmers and producers of less traditional crops pic.twitter.com/hoIKiqqyoV — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) March 25, 2021

Agriculture expert Andy Vance and Spectrum News 1 anchor and reporter Chuck Ringwalt discussed where that money will go.

Vance said a portion of the $6 billion is going to expand eligibility and additional payments to farmers under the original Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

"They'll increase some of the things like for example an increase in payment rates for cattle producers. Livestock producers maybe didn't get as much assistance as did row crop or specialty crop producers," Vance said. "There will also be some additional payments going to producers of eligible row crops and specialty crops. That's about $4.5 billion of that $6 billion. The livestock payments are about a billion dollars of that $6 billion."

Vance said the program is also trying to reach more farmers in socially disadvantaged and underserved communities.

Farmers are not required to pay the money back Vance said.

Ohio farmers may visit their local farm service agency for more information, or visit the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers webpage.