ORLANDO, Fla. — Everybody keeps asking me [how am I doing], and I genuinely don’t have an answer,” says Meghan Valencia, speaking for the first time since fallen Orlando Police Department Officer Kevin Valencia's funeral. “I really don’t know how I’m doing."

Her husband Kevin died March 15 after being injured while responding to a domestic violence incident in 2018. He was laid to rest last week.

Meghan Valencia says she and her two sons, now 3 and 8 years old, are still working to understand their loss. For nearly the past three years, Valencia had been in rehabilitation centers.

“When you’re having those breakdown moments, you could — I could go and see him,” Meghan says. “I can’t do those things anymore. I don’t really know. I didn’t think I’d ever be here. I thought he’d get better — something. Anything. I really didn’t.”

As a mother, Meghan says her first concern is her children, especially her eldest, Caleb, who remembers his father. She shared what happened shortly after the funeral service.

"It wasn’t until it was getting late and I told him it was time to go…,” Meghan says. “He just started bawling. ‘I don’t want to leave my dad. I don’t want to leave my dad.’ As an older kid, you don’t really have to pick them up or anything like that….

“As a mom — to have to pry my son off his dad’s casket and carry him to the car — one of the worst feelings in the world. It’s not something you ever, ever want to do. I would never wish that upon anyone."

Beyond being a police officer and the impact Kevin had in that role, Meghan says what he cherished the most was being a family man.

“Kevin grew up without a dad, a family. He grew up without…stability,” Meghan recalls. “Everything in his life was so turbulent. Kevin loved coming home and — it was a home filled with love and laughter and craziness and silliness. That was our life, and that was what we did. We’re goofy.”

Meghan was drawn to Kevin’s goofiness back when she met him at just 12 years old, an immediate spark between them.

“Kevin and I had this…strange connection between the two of us,” Meghan says. “It was almost as if he came into the room, and I just felt better."

While Meghan says she continues to feel his presence, the reality now has changed.

For now, she and their two boys are taking it day by day, leaning on each other and leaning on faith.

“I have so much faith that we can get through the worst of times,” Meghan says. “I’ve gotten through some of the worst times. We’re stronger than we know. Things can change at the drop of a hat, but putting one foot in front of the other, we can still make an impact."

Kevin Valencia continues to make an impact, too, through the people he’s loved and the lives he’s changed.