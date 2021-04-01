BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Now that marijuana is legal in the state of New York, plans for cannabis-related businesses are getting the green light.

Development company Zephyr will soon call Buffalo home as they plan to build a comprehensive cannabis company at Lakeside Commerce Park.

It will house multiple private cannabis companies to grow, produce, and manufacture different products.

The CEO of the California-based company, Brad Termini, is actually a Western New York native. He says he’s excited to break ground on this project and the economic impact it will have on the area.

"This piece of legislation is landmark status and is going to have an immediate positive impact on every day, average New Yorkers' lives. At this point, it’s really waiting on the state to develop its set of robust regulations that’s going to be a tag-along to this legislation," Termini said.

They also plan to have job training programs at this site, for those wanting to break in to the industry.

A timeline for the project is not set in stone as of yet.