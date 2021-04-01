Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is warning Americans to continue being vigilant against the coronavirus after she and some of her family members tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Republican vice presidential candidate confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis in a statement to People Magazine, telling the outlet that one of her daughters and her 12-year-old son Trig also tested positive.

"I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there," she said. "There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we'll never avoid every source of illness or danger ... But please be vigilant, don't be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it."

The former governor said that her family's experience with COVID-19 began when one of her daughters woke up "to having lost her sense of taste and smell." Palin's daughter was immediately tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in isolation. She then noticed symptoms of the virus in her son Trig, who was born with Down syndrome.

"I then observed symptoms in my son Trig, who curiously is the most enthusiastic mask-wearer, and after our numerous negative tests over the year, he tested positive," Palin said. "Children with special needs are vulnerable to COVID ramifications, so with a high fever he was prescribed azithromycin, which really seemed to help, and I increased amounts of vitamins I put in his puréed food."

Palin then isolated with her son – but started experiencing symptoms quickly, including "a slight fever and sore muscles" before eventually experiencing fever and a loss of taste and smell.

"That day I finally tested positive — like millions of other Americans," she added.

Palin urged Americans to continue wearing masks, while also joking about her apperance on the popular Fox series "The Masked Singer."

"Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it's better than doing nothing to slow the spread," Palin said. "And history will show we 'Masked Singer' visitors were masked before being masked was cool."

Many Republican lawmakers have railed against mask use, and recent polls have shown skepticism among Republicans against COVID-19 vaccines.

Palin said that her father recently received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine: "I'm more concerned about him and his peers, and this beautiful older generation's health and quality of life should be a national focus and priority."

"My case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this," she said.