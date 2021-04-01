ORLANDO, Fla. — Electric vehicle owners now have many more options to charge up.

City of Orlando leaders and the Orlando Utilities Commission on Thursday unveiled a new charging station network throughout the city, just as the Biden administration is making a big push to get more drivers into electric cars.

What You Need To Know Orlando, OUC boost EV charging stations at more than 30 locations



The city seeks to increase zero-emission transportation



The effort aligns with Biden administration plan to expand usage of EVs



Local driver says electric vehicles are more economical, too

More than 30 locations all around the city — including parks, community and senior centers, parking garages and other public places — are sites for 100 of these newly installed charging stations.,

The goal is to increase zero-emission transportation, which is also a goal of the Biden Administration.

For Isaias Vazquez, it’s all about the mileage.

“The gas prices continually going up, so I wanted to save some money on fuel with all the traveling that I do,” Vazquez said.

He racks up about 400 miles every week so he bought an electric Tesla in October.

“I needed something more economical,” Vazquez said.

He can charge the car at his home or spend a few minutes at a Tesla charging station, like the one he went to in Winter Garden.

While Vazquez was charging his battery, several other Tesla drivers were doing the same.

Biden administration officials are encouraging millions of others get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, known as EVs.

In his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, Biden earmarked $174 billion to help lower the cost of EVs by offering drivers, businesses, and governments tax credits, rebates, and other incentives. His plan calls for 500,000 electric vehicle chargers within the next decade.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said EVs have several benefits.

“They eliminate tailpipe pollution, which reduces our air quality,” Dyer said. “It reduces carbon emissions that can contribute to climate change.”

EVs are also good for accelerating economic development with more green jobs, Dyer said.

For Vazquez, more charging stations will make EV ownership more convenient. He said he sees a future when the majority of drivers will charge up instead of filling up.

“It’s going to be hard for people to switch over, but I think eventually people will see that EVs are the way to go,” Vazquez said.

Even though more chargers can be found in Central Florida, the area still needs many more, Vazquez said.