The Major League Baseball Opening Day game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals has been postponed, according to multiple reports, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Buster Olney and later confirmed by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo and Newsday's Tim Healey.

ESPN'S Jeff Passan reports that there were concerns "about at least one more positive COVID-19 test with the Nationals" following a player testing positive Wednesday.

A Nationals player tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member have been quarantined after contact tracing on the eve of the regular season’s start, general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday.

Rizzo did not identify any of the six members of the organization who are involved.

The positive result came from a test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training. Word of the test came a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday, after the team already had traveled home to the nation’s capital, Rizzo said.

The flight home was where there was close contact between the five who are quarantining and the player who tested positive.

DiComo reports there is currently no information about a makeup game, and also confirms reports that the issues are not with the Mets.

Olney also reports that Friday's game between the two teams has been postponed.

This is the second game on baseball's opening day postponed. A game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles set for Thursday has been rescheduled to Friday due to inclement weather in Boston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.