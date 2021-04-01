TAMPA, Fla. — Next week, Florida is expected to receive its largest supply of the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

What You Need To Know Florida to receive over 800,000 vaccines next week



Here's the breakdown: 313,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson 286,650 doses of Pfizer 217,400 doses of Moderna



The shipment will include more than double the amount of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that the state received during the final week of March.

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Florida is expected to get 313,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson, 286,650 doses of Pfizer, and 217,400 of Moderna. Both the Pfizer and Moderna shipments include an equal number of second shots.

These doses will be distributed to sites around the state. In addition to these doses, the federal government supplies the state’s four FEMA sites which includes the one at the Tampa Greyhound Track.

Starting on April 5, anyone 18+ is eligible for the vaccine. Teens ages 16 and 17 will also be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine on the same day.