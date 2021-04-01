The Peace Corps is partnering with FEMA to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country, only the second time in the organization’s 60-year history that it has deployed volunteers domestically.

The service organization typically sends American volunteers to its overseas posts across nearly 60 countries, where programs include early childhood education, community health projects, supporting regional agriculture, and more.

In March 2020, the Peace Corps temporarily suspended all of its operations and pulled volunteers from their projects at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Until recently, the organization did not have any program departuers scheduled until 2022 at the earliest.

But in a statement released on Wednesday, the Peace Corps announced that it will “soon” start recruiting volunteers for a “special domestic deployment” across the United States. At FEMA’s request, the volunteers will be sent to federally-supported Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs), hundreds of which have opened nationwide.

Accepted volunteers will likely be in the field by mid-May.

“The Peace Corps works hand-in-hand with communities on their most pressing challenges, and right now the U.S. faces some of the biggest challenges in our country’s history,” Peace Corps acting director Carol Spahn wrote in part. “The volunteers who contribute to this effort will bring valuable cross-cultural experience, language skills and adaptability fostered during their time overseas as they contribute to an equitable vaccination campaign here at home.”

Applications are open to Peace Corps volunteers whose overseas programs were cut short last year. The partnership will be operated by “Peace Corps Response,” a program that “sends individuals with specialized experienced (sic) to short-term service assignments of up to 12 months.”

The last time the Peace Corps offered a domestic deployment was over a decade ago, when the agency similarly partnered with FEMA to send nearly 300 volunteers to the gulf coast region in the aftermath of the 2005’s devastating Hurricane Katrina.

While CVCs are led and operated by states, the federal government has been “working to speed up vaccinations by supporting states as they open community vaccine centers across the country and working with its interagency partners continue to stand-up and provide support to additional sites daily,” FEMA said in a statement.

The agency is partnering with lawmakers in several states to open what it calls Type 1 and Type 2 vaccination centers. Type 1 CVCs, like those at Detroit’s Ford Field and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, can administer up to 6,000 vaccinations per day; Type 2 CVCs, which are typically located at clinics or community health centers, can administer about 3,000 daily jabs.

While FEMA and the Peace Corps have yet to reveal where exactly volunteers will be deployed, the statement said the program will focus on “urgent needs as identified by FEMA, and on communities that have been traditionally under-served.”

The CVCs in Atlanta and Detroit, for example, were chosen due to their demographics. Atlanta’s pilot program was selected using “CDC’s social vulnerability index and population data from the census,” FEMA said, while the center at Detroit’s Ford Field focuses its vaccine distribution on “public and senior housing complexes, homebound populations and hard-to-reach, socially vulnerable communities,” which make up a majority of the surrounding area.

“Our partnership with the Peace Corps is an example of our commitment to reaching under-served and historically marginalized communities, to ensure equal access to vaccines,” said acting FEMA administrator Bob Fenton. “FEMA’s employees are excited to work alongside the Peace Corps in this ongoing battle against COVID-19.”