BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis says teachers deserve to be rewarded for their work during the pandemic with bonuses, but some are calling the move inadequate.

Michele McCormack is the teacher for the deaf at Meadow Lane Primary in Brevard County.

Distance and hybrid learning has made teaching more difficult.

But especially when you have to use sign language through a screen.

“Technology hasn’t caught up to what students who are deaf need," she said. "You’re freezing all the time, so when you’re signing everything gets stuck."

She says she was happy to hear DeSantis announce his request to the state legislature Wednesday.

“So that we can do $1,000 bonuses for public school principals and classroom teachers for grades Pr-K through 12,” he said.

“In our profession money is always a good thing, we definitely need it,” McCormack said.

DeSantis says it’s to recognize teachers’ efforts in getting kids back in classrooms where they can learn better.

His proposal would cost $216 million and come from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or "ESSER" fund from the CARES Act.

But a bonus is temporary, and McCormack says what teachers need right now is a permanent salary increase.

“That house payment is not gonna — that thousand dollars might not go next year, we don’t know what’s gonna happen next year,” McCormack said.

Seminole County High School Teacher Bobby Agagnina agrees.

“It will absolutely be welcomed and I think it’s a good first step, but like we’ve seen with this governor in the past, he does these good first steps, but then doesn’t follow through completely,” Agagnina said.

Agagnina says what’s even more troubling is that there was no mention of any bonus for support staff like bus drivers, custodians and many others — people he says make his job possible.

“It’s extremely demoralizing … our support staff through this entire pandemic have been frontline workers,” he said.

Both Agagnina and McCormack say it’s a nice gesture, but don't believe it is a true recognition of their work through the pandemic.

“I feel like everyone deserves more,” McCormack said. ​

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the Governor’s Office to see if there were any plans to include bus drivers, custodians, and other support staff. They did not respond in time for this story.

Now it'll be up to the legislature to include this proposal in their budget. ​