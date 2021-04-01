FLORIDA — People 18 and older will be eligible for any approved coronavirus vaccine in Florida starting Monday and for the Pfizer vaccine, individuals as young as 16 will be able to get the shot.

What You Need To Know On Monday, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will be opened to all adults in Floriday



In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, people as young as 16 will be eligible



In response, county governments are making adjustments to their appointment websites in anticipation of increased interest

With that expansion, some counties are preparing on their appointment websites.

Orange County had to make adjustments to the CDR site, the online portal where people will make appointments, to accommodate those age 16 and older.

“Those parents that would like to get their student 16 and up vaccinated, they will be able to augment their account, and will make an account for that student,” said Florida Department of Health in Orange County spokesperson Kent Donahue

Donahue said they are expecting a good size turnout, but they plan to be prepared.

“We have been doing this since December — we know what we are doing," he said. "The staff is well trained, we have the supplies logistics to do it. Monday will be another normal day.”

Melanie Sanders, 25, will be eligible to get vaccinated for the first time on Monday.

“I am really excited," she said. "I am the only person that has not been vaccinated yet, since my brother and his girlfriend are teachers and my parents are the right age for it. I have been waiting for my chance to get the vaccine."

She said she plans to look at different sites online when she goes to schedule an appointment.

“I will go wherever I can to get it,” Sanders said.

Other counties like Marion said they are also ready.

Health leaders there say they will have 8,000 doses available starting Monday at their sites.

They say more than 4,000 people have made appointments online already.

Seminole County officials said there will be 8,400 vaccines available next week.

Currently, all appointments have been booked​.