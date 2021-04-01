TAMPA, Fla. — Local employment service CareerSource Tampa Bay made two announcements Thursday regarding expanding its efforts to help connect job candidates and employers in the Bay area.

What You Need To Know CareerSource Tampa Bay will open another affiliate location on April 5



The organization also hosts an educational online Community Resource Fair on April 7

The first heralded the opening of a new, albeit temporary, affiliate location in Tampa. Located at 1907 E. Hillsborough Avenue, Suite 100 in the Belmont Heights neighborhood, the new outpost is the result of a six-month sub-lease agreement with the similarly community-focused Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, and will help area residents to more easily avail themselves of CareerSource Tampa Bay’s multiple employment-focused programs.

The Belmont Heights affiliate will be the organization’s sixth location; CareerSource Tampa Bay already has facilities in Tampa, Brandon, Ruskin and Plant City. It will be open Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., except for a lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m., during which time the office will be closed.

"We are excited about having a location in the East Hillsborough area to provide easier access to our customers in different locations in the region," said CSTB Chief Policy & Performance Officer Jody Toner in a press release.

For more information about the new satellite, visit CareerSource’s website or call 813-930-7400.

In further CareerSource Tampa Bay news, they’ll also be holding an online Community Resource Fair for Hillsborough County residents next Wednesday, April 7 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The purpose of this free and open virtual open house is to inform the citizenry about all of the employment, training, housing and family resources available to the community, including:

Senior Services

Workforce Reentry Services

Youth Services

Employment Services

Veteran Services

Disability Services

Early Childhood Services

Workforce Training & Entrepreneurship

Farmworker Services

Education and Training Services

Social Services

Housing Services

“This event will help introduce Hillsborough residents to the community resources that exist in the area,” said CSTB Program Coordinator Melissa Carroll in the release announcing the event. “We partner with some amazing community and faith-based organizations that offer a plethora of education, employment, and basic needs services for residents, and CSTB is very excited to host this event.”

Individuals interested in attending the Community Resource Fair are encouraged to register online.