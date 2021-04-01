One day after unveiling his sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan, President Joe Biden will hold his first full Cabinet meeting, and like many other events in the last year, it will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most notably, the Cabinet will not be meeting in the eponymous Cabinet Room of the White House – rather, they will be meeting in the much more spacious East Room to promote safe social distancing practices. All attendees will also be required to wear masks. For some members of the Cabinet, it will be their first time meeting other members.

And the gathering will likely not include the glowing platitudes and lavish praise the various Cabinet secretaries bestowed upon Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, duing his single term in the White House, a staple of the 45th president's Cabinet meetings.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House's principal deputy press secretary, said that the meeting will serve a dual purpose: Elaborating on "the role cabinet members will play in advocating for the American Jobs Plan" and "working together to continue implementing and communicating about the American Rescue Plan."

The meeting will also, naturally, touch on the COVID-19 pandemic, including how to position Biden's message of Americans getting vaccinated and not let their guard down against the deadly virus.

True to Biden's "whole-of-government" approach, both the American Rescue Plan and the American Jobs Plan are sweeping multi-agency efforts that touch on everything from the economy to energy, transportation to housing, health care to agriculture, making his Cabinet secretaries essential to getting the bills over the finish line and selling their benefits to the American public.

The White House said that 25 people will be in attendance, including Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai, and acting director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young.

In normal times, scheduling an in-person Cabinet meeting would require weeks, if not months, of planning to block off time in the travel schedules of the various principals. But most have remained in Washington due to the pandemic.

The Cabinet members will soon begin to fan out across the country to pitch both the COVID-19 relief and infrastructure plans, officials said. Because nearly all the members in the presidential line of succession are gathered in one room, special notification is typically given to the House speaker and the Senate president pro tempore to ensure one of them is in a secure location.

Trump’s Cabinet meetings became known for their high level of presidential adoration, with “Dear Leader”-esque praise coming from attendees.

His first full Cabinet meeting, held in June 2017, began with Vice President Mike Pence declaring that it was “the greatest privilege of my life to serve as the vice president to the president who is keeping his word to the American people.”

Reince Priebus, the chief of staff, went on to declare, “We thank you for the opportunity to and the blessing to serve your agenda.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.