WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester License Commission is expected to take another look at extending temporary outdoor dining on Thursday.

The current permits expire on May 1.

On Thursday, the Commission will vote on extending outdoor dining permits until January 1, 2022. The Flying Rhino was one for the more than 90 restaurants​ to use the program. The restaurant set up an outdoor dining tent in the parking lot last summer.

Flying Rhino owner Paul Barber said, “It was a great offering last year, it really worked. And we were able to, keep a lot of people employed. Right now we're planning on this expansion, hopefully again, same as last year."

Barber says money is tight for restaurants. With tables spaced six feet apart, he says his restaurant is at about 70 percent capacity.

“It’s been a very difficult year, as everybody knows, for restaurants. Everybody wanted space, especially outdoor space," said Barber.

Meanwhile, some groups like the Shrewsbury Street Neighborhood Association have expressed concern parking will spill over into neighborhood streets.

Association president Gary Vecchio says his group doesn't oppose outdoor dining, but wants parking lots to open back up, when restaurants can have full capacity, without restrictions.

Vecchio said, “Otherwise we have parking problems on the residential streets. If the restaurants can't use their parking lots for parking. So that's really been the main issue that we have."

The License Commission said if Governor Charlie Baker lifts the State of Emergency before January 1, restaurants would be able to continue outdoor dining for another 60 days. Current restrictions for outdoor performances would also continue. Another concern some residents have is space to walk on sidewalks.

“We have had problems with a select few restaurants that don't leave the proper amount of space they need to leave: five feet of walking space," said Vecchio.

Meanwhile, Barber says he hopes another round of outdoor dining can be a way for restaurants to recover and get people back enjoying life in a safe way this summer.