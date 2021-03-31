TEXAS — When protests took place nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Marcus Baskerville, co-owner and head brewer of Weathered Souls, felt that he needed to raise awareness in his own way.

"We are at a prolific point in American history right now and it’s like, ‘What are you going to do? Are you just going to sit here and watch, or you are going to actually take action?’ So my choice was to take action,” Baskerville says.

He’s doing it with a stout called Black is Beautiful, a collaborative initiative where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to foundations that support police brutality reform or local organizations that support equality and inclusion. It’s an initiative that’s gone global now.

“We are sitting at, a little over 1,200 [breweries], all 50 states, and I think 26, 27 countries,” Baskerville says.

They’ve collected data from 300 of those 1,200 participating breweries and so far they’ve raise over $1.2 million. However, Weathered Souls is also busy with many other collaborative projects.

“We just did the Run The Jewels collab. That was huge fun, we ended up coming out with a IPA with toasted coconut, marshmallow and vanilla beans,” Baskerville says.

Then there’s the Hardwood Classic’s basketball inspired German pilsner that’s going to be in the AT&T Center for the remainder for the Spurs NBA season.

Add that on top of Black is Beautiful being in retail stores, it’ll take a while before Weathered Souls can collect all of the data to see how much this initiative raised worldwide.

“The initiative garnered so much respect that we want it to keep it, and so if I can work with the individual to make sure the money going somewhere that is useful and helpful then that’s obviously the ultimate goal,” Baskerville says.