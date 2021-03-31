ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Easter is this weekend and the Rochester Public Market is getting ready for one of its busiest times of the year.

This time last year, COVID-19 had changed all of that. This year, vendors have something to look forward to.

This weekend, vendors are excited to provide people with the food to make Easter dinner and special items to help the Easter Bunny out with filling children's baskets.

Vendors are hoping it will be a major comeback from what it was like last Easter.

At that time, COVID-19 had just hit, and Anthony Shellman of Bottom Line Produce says the crowds suddenly disappeared. Shellman says the market never stopped being a food source for people. But he says some vendors are still scared to come back.

Shellman says he expects there to be a lot of people on Thursday and Saturday and he's excited to see them all.

"Just to be around people. If you've ever been secluded away from the norm that don't feel good. You're stuck in the house. Can't go nowhere. This is the best time to see people right now. Here, everybody's happy. Hey, hey, hello, hello! Just to have a good word," said Shellman.

The Rochester Public Market will be open from 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, and 5 a.m - 3 p.m. Saturday.