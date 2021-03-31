Tommi Billingsley is a "fearless queen," which is also the name of her business-centered community, and her two daughters are princesses in training.

Tommi spends most of her time lifting up other women. She is an empowerment coach and has her own business. Talking to Tommi, you can see it’s her purpose, but she says it took a lot of hard work to find it.

“I’ve been a business woman; entrepreneur. It started back in 2004 selling boots in the trunk of my car. I’ve always been out here pounding the pavement,” said Tommi.

Billingsley grew up on the south side of Syracuse and fought her way to get to LeMoyne college. After that, she started her own clothing line called “Fly Girls.”

About a decade later, Billingsley was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She had to get surgery that nearly killed her. Both of her lungs collapsed and she had to be resuscitated.

“All the doubts, worries, and what I thought would happen actually happened, and I got my second chance. I’m here, and I knew that I had to do more,” Billingsley said.

And she did do more. She started another business centered around female empowerment.

She created the "Fearless Queens" community with women to make connections, attend workshops, and learn ways to accomplish their goals.

Each month, Billingsley focuses on a theme. This month, it was "money madness," which teaches women about financial empowerment. Her client Talia surpassed her savings goal for the month.

Billingsley says it’s important to take time and celebrate your achievements big and small.

“I would say to my sister queens that are out there that want to become entrepreneurs or just want to be successful in whatever area, that it is that she wants in her life, is to believe in yourself, queen; to understand that it is so important for you to build yourself up and not look for validation on the outside. It takes from you building yourself up, from your word, and your mind,” she said.