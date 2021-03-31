Snack food purveyor Sabra Dipping Company, LLC has issued a voluntary limited recall for upwards of 2,000 cases of its Classic Hummus, with a message from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saying the dip was possibly contaminated with salmonella.

What You Need To Know Sabra Dipping Company, LLC issued a limited recall for nearly 2,100 10 ounce containers of its Classic Hummus this week



The FDA says the dips were possibly contaminated with the bacteria salmonella



The products, which were distributed across 16 states, have a “Best Before” date of April 26



No illnesses or customer complaints related to the batch had been reported to the FDA as of Monday

The recall is limited to 2,100 ten-ounce containers of the hummus that were manufactured on Friday, February 10, between 6:00 PM and 12:00 midnight, the FDA said in a release on Monday. The products, which were distributed across 16 states, have a “Best Before” date of April 26. No other Sabra products were impacted by the recall.

Those 16 states where the potentially contaminated hummus was sold includes: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The salmonella was detected by a routine screen of a single tub of the hummus, and no illnesses or customer complaints related to the batch had been reported to the FDA as of Monday.

Customers who have a container of the affected hummus can return it to the location of purchase, or can visit Sabra’s hummus recall site to apply for a possible reimbursement.

Salmonella is an odorless, tasteless bacteria that is often associated with food-borne illness. People who consume food contaminated with salmonella can contract salmonellosis, the most common symptoms of which are diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, per the CDC.

The agency estimates that the bacteria causes 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths annually in the United States. Older adults, infants, and those with weakened immune systems are most at-risk of developing a severe illness.

In 2016, the company recalled several varieties of hummus amid concerns over possible listeria contamination. At the time, the FDA said listeria was identified at a manufacturing facility, but not in any of the company's finished products.

Similar listeria concerns also prompted Sabra to recall about 30,000 cases of hummus in 2015. The bacteria, which the CDC estimates causes only around 260 deaths each year, can be deadly for young children, frail people, the elderly, and pregnant people.