ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The federal government asked about the possibility of using the Orange County Convention Center as a site to house some of the migrants crossing the southern border, but Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Wednesday that he had to turn away that request.

"They contacted us last Friday on the potential that our convention center could be used to house as many as 5,000 of those unaccompanied children,” Demings said. “Unfortunately, when you look at the demand and the shows that we have already booked beginning in June, we really cannot accommodate their request long term.”

County officials already had indicated Tuesday that the convention center likely would not be used as a site for COVID-19 vaccinations after May.

The bonds used to help fund the facility also do not allow the convention center to be used for events for which it was not designed, Demings said.

As a flood of migrants, especially unaccompanied children, have crossed the southern border, the U.S. government is looking at many locations in which to house them because facilities near the border are operating beyond capacity.