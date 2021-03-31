NORTH CAROLINA — Is North Carolina stealing tech talent from Silicon Valley?

One recent transplant believes that's the case. Cody Hill worked for Facebook at its sprawling California campus complete with high-end amenities like free gourmet meals.

But when the pandemic forced Hill to work from home, he started looking for a new home. Hill now works in Raleigh for a tech startup, UpstateNC.

He says the pandemic has seen more IT workers leave California to work in smaller, more affordable tech hubs like Charlotte and the Triangle.

“The cost of living and the quality of living in North Carolina is something that a lot of people are thinking of,” Hill says.

The industry as a whole is growing throughout the state. According to research from NC Tech, IT job openings in North Carolina grew more than 7% over the year ending in February.