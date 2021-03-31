ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida drops its age requirements for getting the COVID-19 vaccine next week, it also opened the door for many Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients to get vaccinated.
What You Need To Know
- DACA recipients eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations
- Many DACA recipients work in jobs that make them vulnerable to virus
- Local nonprofit leader urges Hispanics to get vaccinated
- Homeland Security has urged everyone to get shots
Many of the so-called “Dreamers” are younger, falling in the 18- to 40-age range. According to the PEW Research Center, the average age of DACA recipients is 24.
Italia Rico, 30, was able to get vaccinated on Monday with the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, and she encouraged others to do the same.
“I understand there are a lot of mixed-status families, that I went for the experience, and I’m able to share it. I say, ‘Hey, this is for everyone,’ ” said Rico who works with QLatinX, a nonprofit that helps many Hispanics in the LGBTQ community. “It’s not about you being documented or undocumented.”
A Center for American Progress report found many DACA recipients work jobs that make them vulnerable to getting the coronavirus as 200,000 are considered essential workers and 29,000 work in health-care jobs.
Because anyone can spread the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last month issued a statement that said, “DHS encourages all individuals, regardless of immigration status, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible under local distribution guidelines."
“It’s about your health, it’s about the health of the individuals around you,” Rico said.
Getting the vaccine is one less worry as a coalition of Republican-led states continues a push to end the DACA program, Rico said.
A federal judge in Texas is gave the Biden Administration until April 9 to file a brief on why he shouldn’t rule in favor of Texas’s request to gradually end the program.