Jen Shah, a cast member on the reality television series “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was charged with running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme earlier this week, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Shah, 47, and her assistant, Stuart Smith, are accused of defrauding hundreds of Americans — most of whom were over the age of 55 — with their scheme, in which the two allegedly sold business management services to people without any intent that their victims “would actually earn any of the promised return on their intended investment,” officials said.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss wrote in a statement.

“In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money,” Strauss added. “Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

Shah and Stuart are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The “lead lists” that Shah and Smith are accused of selling were allegedly generated on “sales floors” operating out of Arizona, Nevada, and Utah, Shah’s home state. Those sales floors allegedly coordinated with telemarketing groups in New Jersey and New York, hence the state’s jurisdiction in the case.

According to the unsealed indictment, Shah and Smith were responsible for selling these lists of people — many of whom had already made a payment to the duo’s alleged co-conspirators to create an online business — to the telemarketing companies “with the knowledge that the individuals they had identified as ‘leads’ would be defrauded by the other Participants.”

Many of the alleged victims were elderly or did not own computers; Shah and Smith allegedly used this to their advantage, and either they or other participants in the scheme would continue to sell their targets "essentially non-existent" web services, and would fight any refund efforts.

None of the alleged victims earned any returns on the investments they made.

The documents also claim Shah and Smith operated the telemarketing scheme “from at least in or about 2012 until at least in or about March 2021,” when the two were arrested. Authorities said the fraud scheme ripped off hundreds of victims nationwide for a decade.

According to local news outlets, Shah and Stuart initially appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon, where a Salt Lake City judge informed them they would not be detained by authorities. The two were also barred from making any financial transactions above $10,000 except for legal fees; they must also surrender their passports and remain in Utah, unless required to travel for court appearances.

Shah was scheduled to attend a virtual New York court hearing on Wednesday; according to local reports, so many people joined the teleconference line that the judge was forced to reschedule the hearing to Friday due to technical problems.

Shah, who was reportedly filming for the latest “RHOSLC” season ahead of her Tuesday arrest, has become well-known for her opulent lifestyle since the show’s debut late last year.

“Jen is the queen of her house and her businesses as the CEO of three marketing companies,” Shah’s biography on Bravo’s website reads in part. “ Always decked out in designer brands, Jen loves to host parties and spares no expense - it’s important to her that everyone knows she is the best host in Utah.”

But how exactly Shah got the funding for her lavish lifestyle also garnered questions more than once.

During a reunion special in February, a fan asked Shah why she needed so many assistants, and host Andy Cohen pressed the reality star to “break down what each of them do for you outside of clapping for your fabulous outfits and driving you around.”

“I run a lot of different companies and businesses, and a lot of them have different roles in the companies,” Shah said of her assistants, adding: “My background is in direct response marketing for about 20 years, so our company does advertising. We have a platform that helps people acquire customers, so when you’re shopping online or on the Internet, and something pops, we have the algorithm behind why you’re getting served that ad.”

The answer left even Shah’s fellow cast members confused, with co-star Heather Gay saying: “I try to be, like, a fairly smart person, but I remember I was like, ‘I still don’t get it.’ I don’t know what she does, but I like it!”

Spectrum News has reached out to Bravo for comment. The network declined to comment to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.