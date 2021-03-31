ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After months of petitioning to get their jobs back, hundreds of central Florida service workers will be going back to work at the Orlando International airport.

What You Need To Know About 700 food workers were laid off from their jobs at OIA in 2020



The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board recently required concession companies to disclose how many employees they would be hiring back



Since then, the workers have been recalled to work

Kourtney 'Koko' Monroe is helped fill bags with food at St. John the Baptist Episcopal church in Orlando Tuesday to be delivered to her former coworkers.

“The need is insane, there were hundreds of people laid off,” she said.

She and around 700 other food workers were laid off from their jobs at OIA in 2020.

It’s been tough on Monroe, but she realized it was even tougher for those with families to provide for, so she wanted to help out, partnering with the church to do the food deliveries.

“We deliver to at least 30 to 40 families a week … I wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of, we’re one big family,” Monroe said.

But she’s also been fighting to get her job back for the past year with little to no success.

“My hope was chipping away, and it was was getting smaller and smaller,” she said.

Then just two weeks ago, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board finally took action on their behalf, by requiring concessions companies to disclose how many of their former employees they were planning to hire back.

“Lo and behold I get an email offering my position back," Monroe said. "I almost passed out … I was like, ‘Oh my god, I got my job back,’ It was the best feeling."

Not only did she get this email, but all of the other around 700 workers got the offer to come back too.

“After all this work it’s finally paying off … we’ll be able to pay bills on time, save money again and see our customers again,” Monroe said.

If this yearlong, uphill battle has taught Monroe anything, it’s this: “Do NOT give up! No matter how matter times they tell you no…no matter how many times you get dismissed, you feel invisible, you start to lose hope, do not let it deter you from your goal,” she said.

She packed this food Tuesday, so she wouldn’t have to do it Wednesday.

Because she’s got an orientation to get to.

“I got the email and I was was like ‘oh my god I have orientation! Forget everything else!’” she said.

According to Unite Here, the group that helped these workers organize, the employees have until Wednesday to accept the offer to return to their jobs.