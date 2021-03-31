GREENSBORO, N.C. — The housing market in North Carolina has changed drastically since last year.

Realtors in North Carolina say the housing market is the lowest it's been in years. This is good for sellers, but not so much for buyers.

Guilford County's inventory in February was down about 58% compared to last year. Charlotte's inventory was down about 68%. Raleigh's was down 71%, Asheville 65%, and Wilmington 63% with many of them reaching all time lows.

Heather Dodson, president of Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, says she's never seen anything like this.

“I've been a realtor for 14 years and this is definitely the lowest inventory that I've ever seen since then. So, typically we're running on a couple of months inventory and in a buyer's market you're seven to eight months and now one month it's crazy,” Dodson says.

Although the housing inventory is at an all-time low across North Carolina, realtors say the buying rates are still low.

“The low mortgage rates brought a lot of buyers into the market and also buyers looking for better at home work spaces. The lack of inventory causes prices to increase and multiple offers along with buyers risking more money. It’s still cheaper to buy a more expensive house with a lower rate versus a lower price with a higher rate," Dodson says.