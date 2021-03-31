WORCESTER, Mass. - The Easter holiday is always an exciting time of year for Sweet Pan Gourmet in the Worcester Public Market.

Owner Izabella Luiz said, "We have a lot of orders for Easter. It is so busy here."

This will be the second Easter here for Luiz at the Worcester Public Market. She says the last year has been challenging for her shop, but she’s optimistic about the holiday and the future.

"We're happy because of the marketplace. It's a good place. We're like family here," Luiz said.

A short walk from Sweet Pan is Creative Cakes Cafe.

Like her fellow sweets vendors in the market, owner Colleen Nadeau is also preparing for one of her busiest times of year.

Nadeau said, "We also work with some outside places so we have some special orders wholesaling so that we can make Easter special kind of all around Central and Western Mass."

Even during the pandemic, Nadeau was able to expand her business from a stand into a shop inside the building.

"We've drawn a lot from our neighbors here at the Market and our amazing customers who have supported us through thick and thin. We're hoping next year is a little easier," she said.

And these businesses are hoping to attract people with a sweet tooth, to do some Easter shopping at the Worcester Public Market.

Luiz said, "Belgian chocolate, churros, cheesecake, birthday cake, pistachio."​

Nadeau said, "We've got cupcakes. We've got dipped Oreos. We've got everything from Cadbury Mini Egg topped cupcakes to bunny butts."​