GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina dance studio is expanding after an unusual increase in community support.

Revamp Contemporary Dance Company opened in 2020. The owner, Thomasina Jones, says in March, thieves stole hundreds of dollars from the studio during one of her classes.

However, she was amazed to see the community rally around them to triple what was lost.

Jones says the donations were a gesture she didn't expect to happen.



“I was able to like expedite me expanding the studio, so the kids could really have an amazing space to dance, to be enriched with the programs we have here," Jones says.



With the donations, she also plans to give away free tickets to the studio's virtual dance recital this June.