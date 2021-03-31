CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. – Cabarrus County has a little madness of their own going on through the month of March and this one’s a bit more tasty.​

What You Need To Know The competition features 12 restaurants around the county



Voting continues until March 31



The winner will win the ultimate bragging rights and the title of "Best Burger in Cabarrus"

Twelve local restaurants around the county are battling it out for the bragging rights and title of the "Best Burger in Cabarrus County."

The competition, sponsored by the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors bureau, has given local chef's a fun way to show off their skills while encouraging residents to pick up a to-go plate or dine in safely while supporting local businesses.

“Oh, it does. It does bring places together and you know, we're all here together doing the same thing and working hard,” says 73 & Main Chef Brandon Harris. “It'll have the competition as well, but so far it's been great.”​

The winner will be announced April 1. If you would like to support, you can also purchase some Burger Madness Merchandise.

All proceeds will go to Cabarrus Blessing Boxes throughout the county. To vote on your favorite burger, you can find more information here.