In a historic first, President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation to formally mark Transgender Day of Visibility on Wednesday, March 31, the first sitting president to do so.

The move comes as a record number of state legislators are introducing bills attempting to limit transgender rights.

"Transgender Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world," Biden said. "Their trailblazing work has given countless transgender individuals the bravery to live openly and authentically."

Transgender rights are human rights — and I’m calling on every American to join me in uplifting the worth and dignity of transgender Americans. Together, we can stamp out discrimination and deliver on our nation’s promise of freedom and equality for all. #TransDayofVisibility — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2021

Despite all the progress the country has made in advancing the civil rights of LGBTQ+ protections, Biden noted, there is still a lot of work to be done.

"Transgender Americans of all ages face high rates of violence, harassment, and discrimination," Biden said. "Nearly one in three transgender Americans have experienced homelessness at some point in life. Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination in employment, housing, health care, and public accommodations. The crisis of violence against transgender women, especially transgender women of color, is a stain on our Nation’s conscience."

According to the Human Rights Council, 44 transgender people were killed in 2020, including 23 Black trans women.

On International Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the pride, power and resilience of our trans and non-binary community around the world. #TransDayOfVisibility https://t.co/nRiJIegeOh pic.twitter.com/Z7b5bc1S5C — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 31, 2021

"Today, we are proud to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility alongside barrier-breaking public servants, including the first openly transgender American to be confirmed by the United States Senate, and alongside patriotic transgender service members, who are once again able to proudly and openly serve their country," Biden continued. "We also celebrate together with transgender Americans across the country who will benefit from our efforts to stop discrimination and advance inclusion for transgender Americans in housing, in credit and lending services, in the care we provide for our veterans, and more."

Last week, the Biden administration saw the confirmation of Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services, the first openly transgender official confirmed by the chamber and the highest-ranking transgender official in United States history.

Biden called on Congress to pass the Equality Act, the sweeping bill that pased the House in February that would codify federal protections for LGBTQ Americans in the United States’ civil rights and labor laws, a major step forward in prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

"The Equality Act will deliver legal protections for LGBTQ+ Americans in our housing, education, public services, and lending systems," Biden said. "It will serve as a lasting legacy to the bravery and fortitude of the LGBTQ+ movement."

"Vice President Harris and I affirm that transgender Americans make our Nation more prosperous, vibrant, and strong," Biden concluded. "I urge my fellow Americans to join us in uplifting the worth and dignity of every transgender person."

On Biden's first day in office, the president signed an executive order aimed at battling and preventing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

International Transgender Day of Visibility was founded in 2009 by Michigan-based transgender activist Rachel Crandall, and is observed every year on March 31.